Global POC Lipid Testing Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Adoption of POC Lipid Testing in Home-based Healthcare Settings - Research and Markets

The global POC lipid testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global POC Lipid Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of POC lipid testing in home-based healthcare settings. Home healthcare is gaining popularity as it provides patients the type of care and attention that they need in their own homes. It is a completely uncomplicated process that is convenient for the geriatric population who cannot visit hospitals due to their health-related issues.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing healthcare expenditure and reimbursements. An organized reimbursement structure in low and middle-income countries is an effective measure to reduce the healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure of individuals. There has been a continuous effort taken by governments to reduce the length of hospital stay and curb the healthcare expenditure. The average length of stay (ALOS) in hospitals is often seen as an indicator of efficiency. Therefore, improvements in technology with the provision of cheap and high-quality medical solutions are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the global POC lipid testing market.



Key vendors



Alere

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abaxis



Other prominent vendors



Accutech

Menarini Group

Bio-Rad

Biochemical Systems International

Eurotrol

General Life Biotechnology

Helena

Nova Biomedical

Randox

Samsung

Jant Pharmacal

SD Biosensor



