The auction will be held in November. Under the auction's new dispostions, solar projects will be able to sell power to more entities, while prior to these new rules the only buyer was state-owned electric utility CFE.

The Mexican government has published the first version of the bidding rules for the third renewable energy auction.

The auction, which will be held in November, is open to solar and different "clean" technologies. Through the auction, the Mexican government will award capacity, clean energy certificates ...

