The combined capacity of these installations has reached approximately 78 MW. The state with the highest number of PV systems under net metering is Minas Gerais.

Brazil's energy regulatory authority Agencia de la Energía Eléctrica (Aneel) has reported that there are currently over 10,000 operational PV systems under the net metering scheme in the country. These installations have a combined capacity of 78 MW.

Over the past 12 months, around 7,000 new installations totaling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...