According to a new report from (ETIP PV), solar is already competitive with the current low wholesale electricity prices in southern European countries, while in Europe's northern regions PV can become competitive within the coming five years.

Grid-parity can be a misleading concept, and if its definition remains unclear, it can become difficult to know when solar will reach it (or if it has already done so), and whether it really has become competitive with conventional power sources and other renewable energies.

A new study from the European Technology and Innovation Platform Photovoltaics (ETIP PV), however, intends to fill this gap, and to provide, along with a clear definition of what grid-parity (and competitiveness) really is, an insight into how many European countries have achieved it, or are close to reaching it.

ETIP PV experts clarify that grid-parity occurs when the price of PV electricity at which PV becomes cheaper than the price of electricity paid by consumers. According to ETIP PV, solar has already reached this kind of "grid-parity" with retail electricity prices ...

