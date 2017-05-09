With California getting a higher portion of its electricity from solar than any non-island nation, the stakes are high with this summer's eclipse. Fortunately, Europe has already been down this road.

On August 21, a total eclipse of the sun will cross the states of Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming, passing within hundreds of miles north of the largest deployment of solar PV in the Western Hemisphere.

California, which got 13% of its electricity from solar last year, will experience this is a partial solar eclipse, with 62-76% of the sun obscured at the peak of the eclipse, depending on the location within the state.

California's grid operator is already getting ready for this event, which will result in a steep ramp down of solar generation and a corresponding increase in net load as the moon passes in front of the sun starting just after 9 AM, followed by an even steeper ramp up of solar as the eclipse passes, starting at 10:22 AM and lasting until noon.

By August, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) expects to have nearly 10 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...