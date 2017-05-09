LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The global gaming supplier industry generated a total economic impact of $47.5 billion, supported more than 212,000 employees, including 55,000 direct employees, and paid a total of $14.2 billion in wages and salaries during 2016, according to a comprehensive report released today by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The report titled "Industry Impact Analysis: Global Gaming Supplier 2017" was the result of an independent study commissioned by AGEM and conducted by the respected Las Vegas-based research firm Applied Analysis. The report (http://www.agem.org/images/news/AGEM_Industry_Impact_Analysis_17.pdf) is the most comprehensive review to date of the global gaming supplier industry that analyzes the size and scope of this technology-driven sector, specifically identifying AGEM members' global reach spanning every regulated gaming market in the world.

With 151 member companies based in 23 countries, AGEM is anchored by the world's largest slot machine companies and AGEM Gold Members AGS, Ainsworth Game Technology, Aristocrat Technologies, Everi, International Game Technology (IGT), Konami Gaming, Merkur Gaming, NOVOMATIC Group, Scientific Games and Sega Sammy Creation. The AGEM membership also includes companies active in lotteries, systems, table games, online / interactive, mobile apps, game development, machine components and support products and services for the gaming industry.

Highlights of the report:

Including direct ($17.9 billion), indirect ($14.9 billion) and induced ($14.7 billion) impacts, the global gaming supplier segment generated a total of $47.5 billion of economic output (revenue) in 2016.

Including direct ($4.9 billion), indirect ($4.7 billion) and induced ($4.6 billion) impacts, the global gaming supplier segment supports a total of approximately $14.2 billion in annual wages and salaries to 55,145 direct, 68,128 indirect and 88,833 induced employees for a total, with the multiplier effect, of 212,106 employees.

The average direct wage per employee in the industry reached approximately $89,400 in 2016, reflecting a significant premium to the current U.S. average annual wage of $49,630, as listed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The industry has an especially strong impact in Nevada and overall employs a broad range of workers, including high-end technical professionals and engineers responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in research and development expenditures annually.

"A lot has changed in our sector during the past several years, but what hasn't changed is the impressive output of the global gaming suppliers and technology providers," said Marcus Prater, Executive Director of AGEM. "While there have been a variety of consolidation events at the very top in the past few years, the rise of the next level of manufacturers along with a general expansion of new products and technology created by supplier innovations have resulted in impressive growth and a strong overall impact."

Among AGEM Voting Member companies surveyed for the report: None of the respondents expect to decrease their staffing levels during the next 12 months, with almost three-fifths (57 percent) expecting to increase staffing. More than two-thirds (68 percent) expect the economic conditions to improve during the next 12 months. Respondents also answered positively about employee-sponsored health care and retirement programs, purchasing from local vendors and increasing employee numbers and salaries.



About the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM)

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

About Applied Analysis and Methodology

The 2017 edition of the Industry Impact Analysis: Global Gaming Supplier reports the annual economic impacts of the industry from 2013 to 2016. The latest report incorporates the most recent available information regarding the industry as whole and the companies operating within the market space. Applied Analysis utilized economic modeling techniques to quantify the ripple effect of the industry on the global economy. The current report is not necessarily comparable to prior editions due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, technological advancements and the expansions of product offerings. Overall, the current research provides the most comprehensive reporting on the industry. Applied Analysis conducts a number of economic and gaming-related analyses. For more information, visit www.AppliedAnalysis.com.

