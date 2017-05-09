At the request of SECITS Holding AB, 559033-1988, SECITS Holding AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 11, 2017.



Short name: SECI ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 7,574,430 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009664436 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137562 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559033-1988 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services -------------------------------------



