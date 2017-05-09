REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- GuideSpark, leading the transformation of employee communications, today announced that GuideSpark co-founder and CEO Keith Kitani has been selected to present a session at the WorldatWork Total Rewards 2017 Conference & Exhibition, which is taking place in Washington, D.C., from May 7 to May 10, 2017. During the session, Kitani will share the stage with Dalana Brand, vice president of Global Total Rewards for Electronic Arts, as they teach conference attendees how to navigate compensation communication during times of transition.

Traditional approaches to compensation management fail to effectively engage and motivate today's workforce, resulting in low productivity and retention challenges. Companies looking to build high-performing cultures that lead to achievement of business goals are beginning to transform their internal review systems in an effort to find and hire the right talent. In addition, the popularity of sites like Glassdoor is forcing companies to find ways to be more transparent in their compensation practices. To remain competitive, organizations must proactively and strategically plan for how best to manage and communicate their compensation policies.

In their session, "Managing Compensation Through a Transformation," Kitani and Brand will share innovative communication and training strategies that will help attendees deliver compelling, yet simple, communications to employees to help them understand their compensation. The two industry veterans will explore the complexities associated with communicating compensation policies, while highlighting real-world examples of best practice approaches that work. Attendees will gain insight into how employee communications can help them build the company culture they desire. The one-hour presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

"As more companies look to update their compensation strategies in order to be more transparent and competitive, communicating clearly and effectively with employees is absolutely imperative," said GuideSpark co-founder and CEO Keith Kitani. "Dalana has spent her career helping organizations design and communicate innovative reward solutions, and I have been devoted to finding new ways to connect people and information. We are both passionate about helping companies engage their employees and advance their business goals, and we look forward to providing Total Rewards 2017 attendees with the knowledge and information they need to be successful in their roles."

With more than 1,200 attendees, the WorldatWork Total Rewards 2017 Conference is the largest gathering of total rewards professionals focused on compensation, sales compensation, executive compensation, benefits, work-life effectiveness plan design and management. Over three days, participants are treated to more than 90 sessions presented by thought leaders and experts from leading organizations around the world. Speakers share solutions, new practices and innovative ideas that organizations can apply to their own challenging business and HR situations.

Additional information about the WorldatWork Total Rewards 2017 Conference & Exhibition, including registration details, is available at: https://www.worldatwork.org/totalrewards2017.

About GuideSpark

GuideSpark is the leader in employee communications, with over 650 customers who use its solutions to effectively engage over 10 million employees and achieve HR program adoption goals. GuideSpark is the only company that blends SaaS technology and innovative, multimedia content that inspires, informs and reinforces the employer value proposition.

To learn more about how you can transform your employee communications, visit http://www.guidespark.com.