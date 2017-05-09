Two solutions from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting have been honored with Bronze Stevie Awards in the 15th Annual American Business Awards. CCH ProSystem fx for Small Firms won the award in the Best Product or Service of the Year Software FinTech Solution category while Global Master Tax and Business Guide won in the New Product or Service of the Year Content General Reference Service category.

These wins are the latest in a string of prestigious global accolades awarded to Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting this year. This month, Wolters Kluwer was named Asia Tax Technology Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review's Asia Tax Awards. Last month, Wolters Kluwer's CCH iQ solution was shortlisted as a finalist for Innovator of the Year at the Accountants Daily's Australian Accounting Awards 2017. And earlier this year, both CCH ProSystem fx for Small Firms and Global Master Tax Business Guide were recognized by Accounting Today magazine in their list of Top New Products for 2017.

CCH ProSystem fx for Small Firms is a single, start-to-finish software solution tailored specifically for small public accounting firms that prepare both simple and complex tax returns. The solution provides users with powerful, automatic calculations and compliance; secure document storage and client communication; and efficient workflow capabilities, so that they can process even the most complex returns with minimal manual input.

Global Master Tax and Business Guide is a complete expertly-written international tax guide. Developed to meet the needs of tax, accounting and business professionals who advise and engage in cross-border transactions and investment in new markets, the Global Master Tax and Business Guide is a critical reference for staying on top of the complex and frequently changing tax rates, rules and business requirements in many countries around the world. It is designed to ensure that professionals remain fluent in all key international tax issues and provide quick and accurate answers to global tax and business questions.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and winners were selected by more than 190 professionals worldwide who participated in the judging process.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

