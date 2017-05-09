sprite-preloader
09.05.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire

Global Narcotics Scanner Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Trafficking of Illicit Substances is Increasing Worldwide - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Narcotics Scanner Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global narcotics scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Narcotics Scanner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The deployment of narcotics scanners is essential to curb the increasing unauthorized transportation of narcotics between different locations and countries. Narcotics scanners protect country borders from the unauthorized movement of these drugs. The demand for narcotics scanners is high because they help to reduce and stop illegal immigration of individual carrying drugs and drug trade. This protects the prosperity of a nation. Narcotics scanners detect raw drugs, such as powders, tablets, rocks, crystals, and pastes, in a single swipe directly from any surface.

According to the report, the trafficking of illicit substances is increasing worldwide. Hence, corrective methods are being taken, particularly in mass transit locations such as bus and railway stations, airports, and marine ports. Narcotics scanners help in monitoring and scanning people and luggage. In the case of any uncertain event, law enforcement agents are expected to be proactive to look for a suspect, act quickly, rescue victims, and take precautionary measures for the safety of people. A delay in the identification of unknown narcotics and explosives in the form of liquids and solids may result in irrevocable losses. Therefore, the need for quick responses to catastrophic attacks is important and is one of the major drivers for the market.

Key vendors

  • FLIR Systems
  • OSI Systems
  • Safran
  • Smiths

Other prominent vendors

  • Argo-A Security
  • Autoclear
  • Aventura Technologies
  • Bruker
  • B&W Tek
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market Landscape

PART 06: Market developments

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Five forces analysis

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor profiles

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4wczz4/global_narcotics

