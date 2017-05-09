Global Narcotics Scanner Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Trafficking of Illicit Substances is Increasing Worldwide - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global narcotics scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Narcotics Scanner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The deployment of narcotics scanners is essential to curb the increasing unauthorized transportation of narcotics between different locations and countries. Narcotics scanners protect country borders from the unauthorized movement of these drugs. The demand for narcotics scanners is high because they help to reduce and stop illegal immigration of individual carrying drugs and drug trade. This protects the prosperity of a nation. Narcotics scanners detect raw drugs, such as powders, tablets, rocks, crystals, and pastes, in a single swipe directly from any surface.

According to the report, the trafficking of illicit substances is increasing worldwide. Hence, corrective methods are being taken, particularly in mass transit locations such as bus and railway stations, airports, and marine ports. Narcotics scanners help in monitoring and scanning people and luggage. In the case of any uncertain event, law enforcement agents are expected to be proactive to look for a suspect, act quickly, rescue victims, and take precautionary measures for the safety of people. A delay in the identification of unknown narcotics and explosives in the form of liquids and solids may result in irrevocable losses. Therefore, the need for quick responses to catastrophic attacks is important and is one of the major drivers for the market.



Key vendors



FLIR Systems

OSI Systems

Safran

Smiths



Other prominent vendors



Argo-A Security

Autoclear

Aventura Technologies

Bruker

B&W Tek

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market Landscape



PART 06: Market developments



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Five forces analysis



PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor profiles



PART 15: Appendix



