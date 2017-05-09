PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - LIGHTFAIR International: Deako (www.deako.com), the Seattle-based smart lighting technology company focused on simplifying the adoption of smart lighting today announced an exclusive partnership with Enterprise Lighting Sales to launch its products in the greater New York Metro area.

Deako saw that despite the great benefits of smart lighting, it has been difficult for builders to offer due to the complexity of setup, installation and cost. Deako's patent-pending modular design allows homebuyers maximum flexibility to start with a few smart switches and upgrade whenever they want in seconds by simply clicking in a new switch. Deako's modular lighting system requires no special wiring, no hub, and arrive pre-programmed so there is no programming or setup required by any installer or even the home owner. The user simply opens the app and can control their lights from their phone right away. This approach is ideal because now builders can offer smart lighting without any changes to their normal build or procurement process.

"We are very excited to see the momentum at Deako, and are encouraged that our unique business model is resonating with builders. We will now begin our expansion into the New York area and are delighted to be partnering with one of the leaders in Lighting Systems and Controls, Enterprise Lighting Sales," said Derek Richardson, Founder and CEO of Deako. "We believe that Deako's technology is going to redefine how Smart Lighting Controls are offered to homebuyers."

"Deako brings an exciting blend of new technology and innovation to residential lighting controls. The combination of high quality LED dimming and integrated Bluetooth communication with an elegant and intuitive design at competitive price levels will be a tremendous asset to our rapidly growing business," said Bruce Fink, President at ELS. "We are enthusiastic about bringing the benefits of Deako to our customers."

Deako's beautiful, touch screen switches enable you to control any light in your home from any switch, your phone or your voice. Check them out at LIGHTFAIR International, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, Booth #661

About Deako

Like most great inventions, Deako was founded out of a simple need. The need for whole home connected lighting to function well, look terrific and not cost a fortune. After researching and living with partial solutions, Deako set about making the idea into a tangible reality. So, Deako was born and it has been lighting up eyes and homes ever since. For more information about Deako, please visit www.deako.com and follow us on Facebook at @deakolights and Twitter at @godeako.

About Enterprise Lighting Sales

Enterprise Lighting Sales is a sales agency representing manufacturers of premium architectural, commercial, industrial and residential lighting and controls equipment. Founded by Frank Conti in 1993, ELS has grown to be one of the most vibrant and vital agencies serving the New York and New Jersey Communities. Please visit www.enterels.com

