sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,759 Euro		+0,102
+3,84 %
WKN: A14QZC ISIN: US70338T1025 Ticker-Symbol: 63P 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIOT NATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PATRIOT NATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.05.2017 | 17:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patriot National, Inc. Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Patriot National, Inc. (NYSE: PN) who purchased shares between August 15, 2016 and March 3, 2017. The action, which was filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that on August 15, 2016, Patriot National confirmed that the special committee of its board of directors was working with Ebix, Inc. to possibly combine the two businesses. Then, on November 8, 2016, Patriot National announced that it was rejecting a $475 million proposal from Ebix. In a conference call with analysts, Steven M. Mariano, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot National, stated that the Ebix transaction was rejected because the Company had a better offer from someone else. However, the complaint alleges that Patriot National officials failed to disclose that the special committee was beholden to Mariano, was operating for the benefit of Mariano, did not independently assess the merits of the Ebix transaction, and was not exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Shareholders have until May 15, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/patriot-national-inc-pn?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
2926 Avenue L
Brooklyn, NY 11210
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE