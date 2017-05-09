Middle East and Africa HVACR Market Report (2016-2022): HVACR Systems are Gradually Becoming a Necessity Rather than Mere Luxury Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) Market - Analysis and Forecast: 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The demand of regulating temperature expanded from industries to large commercial buildings and household applications. HVACR systems are gradually becoming more of a necessity rather than mere luxury products in countries across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) account for the major share of HVACR market in the MEA region primarily due to perennial hot climate, growing population, infrastructure, along with urban development among others.

Middle East HVACR market volume is expected to reach a volume of 6,490.83 thousand units by 2022. The demand for HVACR products in the Middle East market is mainly driven by factors such as rising population, developments in the residential markets, along with growing commercial and industrial units, among others.

The Middle East HVACR product market is witnessing a gradual emergence of new cost-effective and energy efficient technologies that meet the required standards and regulations, as well as attempts to fulfill growing customer demands.



Key Market Drivers



Extreme Weather Conditions

Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization

Increased Construction Activities in Middle East

Better Standards of Living



Companies Mentioned



Al Shirawi Group

Carrier Corporation

Daikin

Delta Construction Manufacturing

ICAT International

Ingersoll Rand

Jahanpars Company

Johnson Controls

L.G. Corporation

Leminar Air conditioning LLC

Local HVACR Players in Africa

Local HVACR Players in Middle East region

region MEHR ASL Manufacturing Corporation

Mace Macro Technical Services

Midea Group

Miraco Carrier co.

Munter

Petra Engineering Industries Co.

SARAVEL Corporation

SKM Air Conditioning LLC

SMC Air Conditioning

Samsung

Saran Company

Sauter Group

Seder Group

Tiba Manzalawi Group

(10+ Others)



