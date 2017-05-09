Middle East and Africa HVACR Market Report (2016-2022): HVACR Systems are Gradually Becoming a Necessity Rather than Mere Luxury Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) Market - Analysis and Forecast: 2016-2022" report to their offering.
The demand of regulating temperature expanded from industries to large commercial buildings and household applications. HVACR systems are gradually becoming more of a necessity rather than mere luxury products in countries across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) account for the major share of HVACR market in the MEA region primarily due to perennial hot climate, growing population, infrastructure, along with urban development among others.
Middle East HVACR market volume is expected to reach a volume of 6,490.83 thousand units by 2022. The demand for HVACR products in the Middle East market is mainly driven by factors such as rising population, developments in the residential markets, along with growing commercial and industrial units, among others.
The Middle East HVACR product market is witnessing a gradual emergence of new cost-effective and energy efficient technologies that meet the required standards and regulations, as well as attempts to fulfill growing customer demands.
Key Market Drivers
- Extreme Weather Conditions
- Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization
- Increased Construction Activities in Middle East
- Better Standards of Living
Companies Mentioned
- Al Shirawi Group
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin
- Delta Construction Manufacturing
- ICAT International
- Ingersoll Rand
- Jahanpars Company
- Johnson Controls
- L.G. Corporation
- Leminar Air conditioning LLC
- Local HVACR Players in Africa
- Local HVACR Players in Middle East region
- MEHR ASL Manufacturing Corporation
- Mace Macro Technical Services
- Midea Group
- Miraco Carrier co.
- Munter
- Petra Engineering Industries Co.
- SARAVEL Corporation
- SKM Air Conditioning LLC
- SMC Air Conditioning
- Samsung
- Saran Company
- Sauter Group
- Seder Group
- Tiba Manzalawi Group
- (10+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Scope and Methodology
2 Market Dynamics
3 Competitive Landscape
4 Industry Analysis
5 Middle East and Africa HVACR Market, Analysis and Forecast
6 Company Profiles
