End-point Authentication Market for Automotive Worth 1,042.5 Million USD by 2022

The report"End-point Authentication Market for Automotiveby Type (Wearable, Smartphone Application, Biometric Vehicle Access), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular Network), Vehicle (PC, EV), Advanced Features, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market for automotive, by value, is estimated to be USD 529.5 Million in 2017, and is projected to grow to USD 1,042.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Browse 68 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on"End-point Authentication Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-end-point-authentication-market-95962210.html

The major factors driving the growth of the end-point authentication market for automotive are the increasing installations of advanced driver assistance systems, stringent automotive security norms introduced by the government, and rising preference for multi-factor authentication among end-users.

Automotive wearables - To show high growth potential

The global end-point authentication market for automotive, by authentication type, is estimated to be dominated by the automotive wearables industry, and followed by smartphone applications and biometric vehicle access. The market for smartphone applications is expected to have the maximum share in the market in the next five years. This can be attributed to the increasing installation of driver assistance systems in new vehicle models, the type of electronics present in the vehicles, and the increasing mandates of automotive security. Additionally, increasing industry-wide standards such as the Biometric Application Programming Interface (BioAPI) would further trigger the growth of the End-point Authentication Market in automotive sector.

Wi-Fi - A promising market for enhanced connectivity

Growing complexity in vehicle electronics, coupled with increasingly stringent cyber security norms, would propel the use of Wi-Fi as a connectivity medium for the end-point authentication market for automotive during the forecast period. Increasing developments in advanced communication technology and rising connectivity in vehicles and external infrastructure are the factors contributing toward this growth.

Europe: Largest market forautomotive end-point authentication systems market

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share, by value, of the end-point authentication market for automotive in 2017. Major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen are developing a wide range of technologies and innovating in different ways to strengthen the security of the vehicle. The automotive industry in Europe has the most advanced technologies, as compared to Asia-Pacific or North American regions.

The report analyzes all major players in the end-point authentication systems market, including Continental AG (Germany), Safran S.A. (France), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Nuance Communications (U.S).

The report also explains the qualitative aspects of the end-point authentication market for automotive with respect to advanced features over the course of time. This report also shows an overview of the architecture of connectivity in the end-point authentication market for automotive and the installations smartphone applications useful for vehicle access. It covers Porter's five forces analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles of major players in the market for end-point authentication market for automotive.

