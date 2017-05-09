2-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Company") (NYSE: TD). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between December 3, 2015 and March 9, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm by May 11, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased TD shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, TD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's wealth asset growth and increased fee-based revenue was spurred by a performance management system that led to its employees breaking the law at their customers' expense in order to meet sales targets; that TD illicitly increased customers' credit lines and overdraft protection amounts without their knowledge; that the Company illicitly upgraded customers to higher-fee accounts without their permission; that TD lied to customers about the risk of its products and services; and that as a result of the above, TD's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, TD's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit at no charge, or if you have questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP