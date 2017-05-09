The Hungarian Development Bank started a subsidized loan program for renewable energy and energy efficiency in late April. The €350 million program will run through to 2022.

The Hungarian government has launched a 5-year subsidized loan program for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The program, which opened in late April and will be run by the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), also includes the possibility of securing 0% interest rate loans for PV projects up to 50 kW developed under Hungary's net metering scheme.

Overall, the program has a budget of approximately €350 million. The MFB will not allocate funds depending on each technology, with projects selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Loans will be granted to residential customers such as family houses, apartments, or blocks of flats.

