HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 5, 2017. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2017, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Timothy R. Banks 43,280,789 97.82% 965,307 2.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Philip D. Fraser 43,877,526 99.17% 368,570 0.83% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert G. Kay 43,812,279 99.02% 433,817 0.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James C. Lawley 30,684,521 69.35% 13,561,575 30.65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arthur G. Lloyd 43,481,615 98.27% 764,481 1.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karine L. MacIndoe 43,885,814 99.19% 360,282 0.81% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert G. Richardson 43,534,510 98.39% 711,586 1.61% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Manfred J. Walt 43,840,217 99.08% 405,879 0.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- G. Wayne Watson 43,477,315 98.26% 768,781 1.74% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors are as follows:

--------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld --------------------------------------------------------------- 43,766,659 98.92% 479,437 1.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing multi-family apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's current portfolio includes $2.0 billion in real estate assets. Killam's strategy to maximize its value and long-term profitability includes concentrating on three key areas of growth: 1) increasing the earnings from its existing portfolio, 2) expanding its portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

