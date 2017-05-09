VALLEY COTTAGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017 revenues increased 4% to $3.24 million compared to $3.12 million in last year's first quarter. Net loss for the quarter was approximately $244,300 compared to a net loss of approximately $90,300 in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents decreased approximately $378,900 since 2016 year-end, to $8.84 million, and was down $39,000 from the balance at March 31, 2016.

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, "Our quarterly results were negatively impacted primarily by a planned increase in our staff to support new product and marketing efforts. The Company had a change in our marketing leadership in early 2017 resulting in a deferral of planned programs. We have hired a new Chief Marketing Officer who is currently reviewing our 2017 marketing plans. We're still debt free and our strong cash position will allow us to implement these marketing initiatives."

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Operating revenues $ 3,236,250 $ 3,117,143 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,396,160 1,255,792 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,113,245 1,970,439 Depreciation and amortization 50,006 50,626 ------------- ------------- Total operating expenses 3,559,411 3,276,857 ------------- ------------- Loss from operations (323,161) (159,714) Other income, net 4,807 17,911 ------------- ------------- Loss before income taxes (318,354) (141,803) Benefit from income taxes 74,061 51,477 ------------- ------------- Net loss $ (244,293) $ (90,326) ============= ============= Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,722,401 10,722,321 CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016 March 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,843,482 $ 9,222,343 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,000 1,921,864 2,090,676 Other current assets 359,962 487,257 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 11,125,308 11,800,276 Property and equipment, net 438,493 430,324 Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 48,762 23,763 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 13,567,023 $ 14,208,823 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 8,283,321 $ 8,088,958 Accounts payable 66,983 96,725 Accrued expenses 764,869 1,282,126 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 9,115,173 9,467,809 Deferred taxes on income 681,198 762,403 Other liabilities 13,907 12,574 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 9,810,278 10,242,786 ------------- ------------- Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224 107,224 Additional paid-in capital 29,454,464 29,419,463 Accumulated deficit (25,804,943) (25,560,650) ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' equity 3,756,745 3,966,037 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,567,023 $ 14,208,823 ============= =============

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a Web-based publisher of financial information, designed to save time and help busy corporate credit and procurement professionals manage risk. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports covering public companies worldwide. Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 already use CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports that feature detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® scores, which have been proven predictive in anticipating corporate financial stress, including bankruptcy.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties and factors can be found in the "Risk Factors" of the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CreditRiskMonitor



Jerry Flum

845-230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



