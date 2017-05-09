Global Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Raw Material Market 2017-2025: FDA-Approved Hyaluronic Acid-Based Viscosupplements Such as ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC is Expected to Boost Usage Over the Next 8 Years - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Raw Material Market Analysis By Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Drug Delivery, Medical Devices Coating, Biomaterials & Implants, Tissue Preservation), And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2024" report to their offering.

The global hyaluronic acid raw material market is expected to reach a value of USD 7.25 billion by 2024

The increasing use of hyaluronic acid in various medical applications, such as osteoarthritis, wound healing, postoperative adhesion, tympanic membrane repair, tumor diagnosis, fracture healing, and soft tissue repair is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The orthopedics segment dominated the overall market in 2015 with the highest revenue generation. The increasing geriatric population base, rising incidence of osteoarthritis, and growing adoption of viscosupplements in the treatments contribute to the large market share of this segment. Furthermore, the drug delivery segment is projected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period with a significantly higher CAGR. The increasing R&D activities focusing on targeted drug delivery systems and growing usage of hyaluronic acid in anti-cancer drug delivery is expected to contribute to the market growth.



The increasing women population of age 35 to 65 years across the globe engenders a greater demand for anti-aging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Owing to the distinctive viscoelastic and moisturizing properties coupled with lower toxicity levels offered by hyaluronic acid-based products, the demand for this polymer in dermal fillers as well as in the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux is expected to experience growth. Thus, it is anticipated that the need for such products will serve as a high impact driver for the hyaluronic acid products over the forecast period. Based on the statistics of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in 2014, there were approximately 20 million cosmetic procedures performed globally, of which nearly 13.5% of the procedures were HA-based non-surgical procedures.

Some of the top countries recording a majority of the aesthetic treatments in 2014 were the U.S., Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, France, and Colombia. Medical tourism for cosmetic surgery in the U.S. plays a very important role in aiding the uptake of HA-based products and procedures, which is expected to drive the market in the coming few years.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

In 2015, orthopedics was the largest application segment, owing to rising prevalence and incidence of osteoarthritis

The introduction of FDA-approved hyaluronic acid-based viscosupplements such as ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC is expected to boost usage over the next 8 years

Some of the key market players are Salix Pharmaceuticals; ALLERGAN; Lifecore Biomedical, LLC; Shiseido Co., Ltd.; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Smith & Nephew; Maruha Nichiro Corporation; Ferring B.V.; SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION; Genzyme Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Contipro a.s.; Zimmer Biomet; and others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Hyaluronic acid raw material Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Hyaluronic acid raw material: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Hyaluronic acid raw material: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application



6 Competitive Landscape



Allergan

Sanofi

Genzyme Corporation

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Seikagaku Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Galderma S.A.

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Lifecore Biomedical

HTL Biotechnology

Shiseido

Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd.

LG Life Sciences

Maruha Nichiro, Inc.

Contipro

Bio-Technology General

Teoxane Laboratories

QufuLiyangBiochem Industrial Co. Ltd

Cellbone Technology

Stanford Chemicals

Vesta Ingredients, Inc.

