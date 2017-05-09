Refresco: Refresco's Annual General Meeting adopts all resolutions

Rotterdam, the Netherlands - 9 May, 2017. Refresco Group N.V. (Euronext: RFRG) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:

Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2016.

Adoption of the 2016 dividend distribution proposal.

Release from liability of the members of the Executive Board for their management during the financial year 2016.

Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for their supervision of management during the financial year 2016.

Re-appointment of Mr. A.C. Duijzer as member of the Executive Board.

Appointment of Mr. V.D.J. Deloziere as member of the Executive Board.

Re-appointment of Mr. I. Petrides as member of the Supervisory Board.

Appointment of Mr. T.P. Kunz as member of the Supervisory Board.

Determination of remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Authorization of Executive Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares.

Authorization of Executive Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights.

Authorization of Executive Board to re-purchase shares.

Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as external auditor for financial year 2018.

With respect to the dividend, the timetable in relation to the dividend distribution will be as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 11 May 2017

Record date: 12 May 2017

Payment date: 6 June 2017

With the consent of Refresco, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is offering a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") to holders of ordinary shares who hold their shares through Euroclear Nederland, whereby those shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their dividend (less applicable tax, commissions and expenses) in Refresco's ordinary shares. For further information, please contact your bank or broker or ABN AMRO Corporate Broking at corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com) or +31 (0)20 344 2000.

For more information, please contact:

Analysts and investors: Press: Marieke Palstra, Investor Relations Manager Minna Lyijynen, Corporate Communications Manager +31 10 440 5164 +31 10 440 5165 marieke.palstra@refresco.com (mailto:marieke.palstra@refresco.com) minna.lyijynen@refresco.com (mailto:minna.lyijynen@refresco.com)

About Refresco

Refresco (Euronext: RFRG) is the leading independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices for retailers and A-brands with production in the Benelux, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and the US. The company realized in 2016 full year volumes and revenue of circa 6.5 billion liters and circa €2.1 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has about 5,500 employees.

Please open the link below for the press release:

Refresco adopts all resolutions (http://hugin.info/169419/R/2102910/797554.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Refresco via Globenewswire

