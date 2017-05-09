LONDON, UK--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Valtech, a global digital agency focused on business transformation, today showcased several new proof-of-concept (POC) across the Retail, Travel & Hospitality and Automotive verticals at the Adobe EMEA Summit in London.

Due to the compelling work Valtech has been doing that highlights the power of Adobe's solutions and Valtech's ability to create innovative solutions leveraging them, Valtech was selected to exclusively demonstrate these Travel & Hospitality, Retail and Automotive Proof-of-Concepts. These POCs demonstrate a fully connected customer journey through multiple channels -- i.e. screens, mobile, IoT, etc. These innovations include:

- V Markets: Merging the physical and digital by transforming the relationship with your grocer.

- V Hotels: Rich personalization that engages hotel visitors throughout their stay.

- V Air: Simplifies the check-in process with a vantage powered through touchless kiosks.

- V Media: Delivers and monetizes media while in-room, in-cabin, or on-board your travel journey.

- Acon: a connected car bridging the online connection between a vehicle's on-board networks and a manufacturer's back-end.

All of Valtech's new prototypes leverage the Adobe Experience Cloud, a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more than 10 years, Valtech has been innovation partners with Adobe, helping companies like Hyatt Hotels, BMW, and L Brands achieve marketing success.

Paul Lewis, CMO, Valtech, commented: "We are committed to showing the potential of what is possible with Adobe technology here at the Summit. Working alongside Adobe to design several vertical specific POCs that demonstrate a fully connected customer journey across multiple digital devices aligns precisely with how both of our companies want to provide the most choice for consumers in regards to their future connectivity and experiences whether they are at home, in their car, shopping or on vacation."

"The Travel & Hospitality industry specifically needs to look beyond the boundaries of their own industry to take stock of what's happening, not only in travel, but the greater world beyond it," added Lewis.

The personalisation of the guest experience is crucial to the industry's success and it has to be done intelligently. In fact, Airbnb's recent launch of Trips is a signal to hotels to pay more attention to guests' experiences not just inside the hotel but outside of it.

As hotels continue to make large investments in beacon technologies, messaging, streaming in-room entertainment, and other smart hotel concepts, more on-demand technologies will find their way into hotels. And, now that we know how to collect and mine data, it's up to the industry to know what to do with that information.

"Personalization is the next manifestation in the evolution of brands. People's expectation of brands is -- you should know me and know what I want. This is the need that Valtech recognized and addresses through our innovative Proof of Concepts we built with Adobe and are showcasing at the Summit," concluded Lewis.

Come experience these new prototypes at Adobe EMEA Summit in London (ICC ExCel) from May 10 through May 11, 2017 and visit http://www.valtechatsummit.com/london-2017 to learn more or to schedule a demo.

