Caldwell Partners Strengthens Industrial Practice Infrastructure Sector with Addition of Foremost Global Infrastructure Recruiter

TORONTO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

-Lucy Antrobus joins firm's London office to build out engineering, construction, infrastructure capabilities-

Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) today announced that Lucy Antrobus has joined the firm as a partner in the Infrastructure Sector of the firm's Industrial Practice, and as a member of the London office.

Ms. Antrobus focusses on senior and board level appointments in the nuclear, construction, infrastructure and mining sectors, with a concentration on the global transportation markets and a niche in the rail and tunnelling specialties. She has an extensive global network, delivering exemplary results and outstanding service at board and C-suite levels for companies with significant infrastructure projects in Europe, the Middle East, Australasia, Asia and North America.

"Lucy is, without question, one of the foremost global recruiters in this space," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "She has deep understanding and extensive expertise across all of the infrastructure sectors, domain knowledge of the talent pool that allows her to produce candidate short lists in record time, and the unwavering respect of her clients. She is a fantastic addition to our team."

"We are delighted to have Lucy joining the Caldwell team in London," said Matthew Andrews, managing director of Caldwell Partners, Europe. "Her energy and enthusiasm are matched only by her focus and subject matter expertise. She will be an invaluable and contributing team member as we continue to build our content capabilities here in Europe."

Ms. Antrobus joins Caldwell Partners from a UK executive search boutique, where she developed and led the infrastructure and construction sectors of the firm's Industrial Practice. She previously held roles of increasing responsibility at several other search organizations.

"We continue to focus on strategic additions of high-calibre, content-driven professionals to our team, who expand the scope of our capabilities and market presence for the benefit of our clients," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Lucy's command of the market is beyond impressive and we look forward to providing a broader, deeper and increasingly seamless solution to our clients."

Ms. Antrobus holds a BA in sociology and criminology from the University of Essex.

