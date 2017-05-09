MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- UpGuard (www.upguard.com), the world's first cyber resilience platform, today announced that it has finalized a partnership with Insentra (www.insentragroup.com) as its exclusive service delivery partner in Australia and New Zealand.

UpGuard, an Australian-born company based in Silicon Valley, gives organizations visibility into the complete, ongoing state of their complex IT infrastructures and provides insight into their cybersecurity postures. Since opening an office in Sydney earlier this year as part of an effort to reinvest in the APAC region, UpGuard has doubled down on its two-tier channel model, signing distribution deals with both ACA Pacific and NextGen. The appointment of Insentra as a service delivery partner will enable UpGuard and its partners to provide end-users with the customer service and support needed to continue to scale business in these key markets.

"Insentra's great reputation, technical expertise and channel only business model made them an ideal choice to support our channel efforts in Australia and New Zealand," said Gerry Sillars, VP, APAC, UpGuard. "Their dedicated team of highly trained consultants will work closely with our existing channel partners as a locally based, external support capability to ensure that our customers are getting the best experience possible, from deployment onwards."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Australian-founded UpGuard, and we are excited about the innovative solutions they bring to the market," said Ronnie Altit, CEO, Insentra. "We believe in their mission to introduce robust cyber resilience to companies needing to tackle increasingly complex cyber risk and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About UpGuard

Businesses depend on trust, but breaches and outages erode that trust. UpGuard is the world's first cyber resilience platform, designed to proactively assess and manage the business risks posed by technology. UpGuard gathers complete information across every digital surface, stores it in a single, searchable repository, and provides continuous validation and insightful visualizations so companies can make informed decisions. UpGuard is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Portland, OR and Sydney, Australia. To see how UpGuard works, or to get your CSTAR rating, visit www.upguard.com

About Insentra

Insentra is a collaborative IT Services partner delivering specialised Professional and Managed Services. Insentra's partner-centric model provides the channel direct access to industry expertise and accountable outcomes. Insentra believes great business relationships start with trust and are 100% channel focused, meaning they only transact and deliver services exclusively with partners.

Insentra dares to be different. Their dedication is based on the vision to be the number one channel services company on the planet. They do this by being the best versions of themselves, creating an outstanding environment for their team, loving the work they do and amazing each other, their partners and clients. Insentra is and always will remain a partner obsessed company.

