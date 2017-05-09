NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Bick Law LLP, a respected boutique environmental law firm, today announced that Corrie L. Plant, Partner, has joined the firm and will continue to handle matters of environmental litigation and compliance counseling.

Ms. Plant has practiced environmental law for the past 10 years in the Los Angeles office of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as part of the firm's Environmental & Natural Resources and Litigation groups. She has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries, spanning oil and gas, aerospace, retail, consumer product manufacturing, dietary supplements, restaurants and food manufacturing and distributing.

"Because Corrie's background is closely focused on the same matters that Bick Law represents, we view her arrival at Bick Law as a welcome and ideal fit," commented Kimberly Bick, founding and co-managing partner. "Corrie is a professional who already has proven her abilities and we are so pleased to add her to our growing cadre of environmental attorneys at Bick Law."

"I am very excited to join the team at Bick Law," said Ms. Plant. "Bick Law is a smaller firm that delivers the same high-quality work as large firms, but does so while providing more pricing flexibility and superb attention to its clients. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and I am looking forward to working closely with my new colleagues."

Ms. Plant has experience in a variety of environmental sectors, spanning hazardous waste, common law property contamination claims, CERCLA, TSCA, consumer product laws, such as Proposition 65, pesticide/FIFRA and worker safety, among others. Her practice includes environmental litigation and compliance counseling.

A resident of Aliso Viejo, Ms. Plant earned her Juris Doctor and graduated cum laude from University of Wisconsin Law School, following her Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota. She is on the board of the Orange County Women Lawyers Association.

Ms. Plant is admitted to the Bar in the State of California, Central District of California, Northern District of California, Ninth Circuit, U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the State of Wisconsin.

About Bick Law LLP

Bick Law is a top-tier environmental law firm based in Newport Beach, Calif., committed to providing world-class environmental litigation, compliance, and transactional services to businesses, tailored by industry and personalized to each client's needs. For more information, visit www.bicklawllp.com, email info@bicklawllp.com or call 949-432-3500.

