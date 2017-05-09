As the frequency of interactions with brands rises, blending human interactions with sophisticated chat bots improves the customer experience

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced the launch of its chat bot (artificial intelligence) technology, increasing its portfolio of services. The new solution was leveraged by a strategic partnership with Artificial Solutions, a technology leader in artificial intelligence and Natural Language Interaction (NLI).

Teleperformance provides services in 265 languages and will initially provide artificial intelligence services in 35 languages, using sophisticated chat bots with state-of-the-art natural language understanding and intelligence capabilities. The chat bots can assist customers in factual inquiries by offering automated customer services in natural written language. Teleperformance has developed a distinctive capability of blending chat bots with live support to make the process of addressing customer inquiries seamless, personalized and efficient.

"Our goal is to always optimize the customer experience on every interaction regardless of the channels utilized. The impact and potential of blending artificial intelligence technology with a personalized human touch in Customer Experience Management is exciting for the industry and for Teleperformance. The Group continues to be ahead of the market in delivering the best integration between human and automation support for our clients, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. Our partnership with Artificial Solutions allows Teleperformance to provide yet another best-in-class solution to support the digital transformation strategy of our clients."

"Customer interactions with brands is a mix of rational and emotional. In addition to objective digital information, human interaction and emotion is fundamental to processing requests and influencing decisions, said João Cardoso, Head of AI, Teleperformance Group. Therefore, as we integrate AI, we increase the ease of resolving inquires requiring rational answers, and we give more space to our agents to address the relationship with the customers."

"Most industries are experiencing a continuous increase in the frequency of the interactions with customers. They demand easy access to information and instant availability from brands to help with straightforward and customized requests, said Lawrence Flynn, Chief Executive Officer, Artificial Solutions. We are very proud to be able to partner with Teleperformance. They are the clear leader within their market, and they continue to set new standards by integrating artificial solutions to improve the worldwide customer experience across all industries."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

ABOUT ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS

Artificial Solutions is the leading specialist in Natural Language Interaction (NLI). The company's patented technology enables people to converse with applications and services running on computers, mobiles, wearables and other electronic devices in a humanlike, intelligent manner.

Called Teneo, it is the first complete platform to enable enterprises to rapidly develop and analyze artificially intelligent, natural language applications through the use of machine learning and implicit personalization. Teneo allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated natural language applications in record time that run on any operating system, across multiple channels and in 35 languages, without the need for specialist linguistic skills. Teneo unlocks the knowledge held in immense volumes of natural language conversations, delivering unprecedented levels of big data insight and true 'voice of your customer' understanding.

Artificial Solutions' technology is deployed by hundreds of public and private sector organizations and used by millions of people. For more information visit www.artificial-solutions.com

