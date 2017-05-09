In Week 18 2017, Icelandair Group hf. (The "Company") purchased 8,590,837 of its own shares. The total purchase price is ISK 129,527,198, as detailed below:



Own shares at the beginning of period 123,998,845 Purchased at nominal value in week 18 8,590,837 Total turnover in week 18 129,527,198 Date Time No. of shares Shareprice Turnover No. of own shares bought after the transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2/5/2017 11:24 970,000 14.21 13,783,700 124,968,845 3/5/2017 14:01 925,200 14.25 13,184,100 125,894,045 4/5/2017 12:39 117,637 14.22 1,672,798 126,011,682 4/5/2017 15:05 1,978,000 14.70 29,076,600 127,989,682 5/5/2017 09:50 1,000,000 15.65 15,650,000 128,989,682 5/5/2017 09:54 975,000 15.60 15,210,000 129,964,682 5/5/2017 10:55 25,000 15.60 390,000 129,989,682 5/5/2017 10:55 1,000,000 15.60 15,600,000 130,989,682 5/5/2017 11:37 1,600,000 15.60 24,960,000 132,589,682



Prior to the aforementioned share repurchase, the Company owned 123,998,845 of its own shares but now owns 132,589,682 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the Company's total share capital.



The trade is in accordance with a share repurchase program authorized by the Annual General Meeting on the 10th of March 2016 and has been put in motion according to an announcement published in NASDAQ Iceland on the 20th of February 2017.



Icelandair Group hf. has acquired 107,589,682 of its own shares under the program which corresponds to 2.15% of the total share capital and the total value of repurchased shares amounts to ISK 1,558,504,459. According to the program, The Company may not purchase more than 114,000,000 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the total share capital. The total consideration for shares under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,700 million. The share repurchase program is valid until September 8th 2017 or until the total allowed amount of shares are purchased by the Company, whichever happens first.



The share repurchase program is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, with later amendments.