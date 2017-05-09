Lindab International AB: Annual General Meeting 2017 for Lindab International AB (publ)

Lindab International AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2017 at Grevieparken in Båstad, Sweden with approximately 200 persons in attendance.

Resolutions

The Meeting resolved in favour of all the proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee. The most important resolutions are described below.





Election of the Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved to re-elect as members of the Board Sonat Burman-Olsson, Per Bertland, Viveka Ekberg, Peter Nilsson and Bent Johannesson. Anette Frumerie and John Hedberg were elected as new members of the Board. Peter Nilsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.





Election of Auditor

The Meeting resolved to re-elect the audit firm Deloitte AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Adoption of statements etc.

The Meeting adopted the Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets and discharged the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2016.





Dividend

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved on a dividend of 1.40 SEK per share and that the record date for the right to dividend shall be 11 May 2017.





Authorisation for the Board to resolve on transfer of treasury shares

The Meeting authorised the Board to resolve on transfer of treasury shares. Authorisations may be exercised on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Fees to the Board, the Auditor and the Board's committees

The Meeting resolved the fees to the Board as follows:

The fee to the Chairman of the Board shall amount to SEK 663,000 and the fee to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting shall amount to SEK 306,000. The fee to each of the ordinary employee representatives shall amount to SEK 25,500. The total fee for the ordinary work of the Board amounts to SEK 2,550,000.



The Meeting resolved that the fees to the Board's committees shall be as follows:

The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 100,000 and each of the other members shall receive a fee of SEK 50,000.

The Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 60,000 and each of the other members shall receive a fee of SEK 30,000.

The total fee for the services of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee shall not exceed SEK 320,000.

The Meeting resolved that the Auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved account.

Nomination Committee

The Meeting resolved on a procedure for the Nomination Committee meaning that the three largest shareholders shall each nominate a member to the Nomination Committee. In addition, the Chairman of the Board shall be a member of the Nomination Committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Meeting resolved on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal.



Warrant plan for senior executives

The Meeting resolved to introduce a warrant plan for senior executives in the Lindab Group. The Meeting authorised the Company to issue up to 110,000 warrants.





The information is such that Lindab International AB (publ) is obligated to publish under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish law on Trading with Financial Instruments. The information was submitted for publication on 9 May 2017 at 18.00 CET.

Contacts:

LINDAB

Anders Berg, President and CEO

Email: anders.berg@lindab.com (mailto:anders.berg@lindab.com)

Mobile: +46 (0)70 35 89155



Fredrik Liedholm, General Counsel, M&A and HR Director

Email: fredrik.liedholm@lindab.com (mailto:fredrik.liedholm@lindab.com)

Mobile: +46 (0)72 38 85742

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB. See also www.lindabgroup.com (http://www.lindabgroup.com/)

Press Release as PDF (http://hugin.info/1122/R/2102854/797714.pdf)



