ATOS: Atos and Dell EMC Join Forces to Address the Growing Internet of Things Market

PARIS, DELL EMC WORLD 2017, LAS VEGAS - May 9, 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, and Dell EMC today announced they are joining forces to address the growing Internet of Things (IoT) and business analytics markets. This collaboration is based on best-in-class hardware and software from Dell EMC combined with the Atos Codex, a complete set of solutions and capabilities to design, build, run and secure smart data business services, data platforms and Internet of Things. The offering will initially focus on North America and Europe.

By 2020, nearly 40% of IoT-related revenue will come from services according to Markets and Markets. This number is expected to increase annually due to an increasing need for IT consulting and support . IoT professional services accounted for $57 billion in 2016 and are expected to reach $158 billion by 2021, a CAGR of over 22%[1] (#_ftn1).

The unprecedented growth in connected devices, the data generated and the applications generating value out of these connections will need a strong offering in end-to-end service management, considering the enormous size and complexities of the networks generated by the Internet of Things.

Yugal Joshi, Practice Director at Everest Group: "Atos' approach to enabling IoT use cases for achieving operational efficiency, customer engagement, and business transformation meets a clear market requirement. Its capabilities across the IoT stack, enhanced by strategic investments, partnerships, such as with Dell EMC, and experience in executing large-scale projects drives continuous value delivery and improved business outcomes for the customers."

Atos and Dell EMC are working together to build an IoT service management framework to allow customers to be always in control and to be assured that all users can continuously create value from their connected devices. The service management framework will be called Atos Codex IoT Services.

The Atos Codex IoT Services framework will contain a catalogue of services including management of devices, connectivity, data and storage, change and release control, incident management, service desk and support, and the operations to increase resilience against failures or disturbances. These services will be delivered with user-defined service levels, including the necessary security measures for access management and data encryption. The framework also defines an architecture blueprint, containing hardware and software solutions from Dell EMC as well as software solutions and integration services from Atos.

The collaboration is expected to cover two areas:

Joint development/design of the Service Delivery Framework, utilizing existing assets from both companies.

Joint market approach, building upon the strength of each company's brand and capabilities to build and sell solutions driven by customer demand.

The first Atos Codex IoT Services framework capabilities are available now with additional services and products will be added based on market demand.

Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President , Global Alliances, Industries & Service Providers at Dell EMC: "We are proud to help Atos enhance their IoT service offering, which will leverage our comprehensive portfolio such as Dell Edge Gateways to securely transfer and analyze important data at the edge of the network and Dell EMC hyper- converged infrastructure and scale-out storage at the core. Combining these assets with Atos' expertise, services, hardware and their IoT capabilities in the Atos Codex end-to-end managed analytics offering, we are well positioned to help our customers successfully deliver their IoT-driven digital transformation agenda."

Paul Albada Jelgersma, Head of IoT Solutions at Atos: "We are proud to partner with Dell EMC to provide our clients with the services, technology and capabilities they need to effectively manage their assets and generate value from them, by leveraging our combined strength in IoT products and services. This will offer businesses the tools to utilize their data and assets to provide continuous value and improved business outcomes, wherever they are."

[1] (#_ftnref1) Markets and Markets, February 2017





