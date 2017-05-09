LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announced the launch of a new, expanded, shareholder communications and investor relations campaign designed to broaden visibility to the investment community and provide added transparency to their stockholders by informing them of all current operations and future plans.

The campaign was prompted by a significant increase in shareholder inquiries, the Company's desire for increased transparency for its stakeholders and the transition from developmental-stage holdings into operational. This interest is attributed to entering the marijuana industry through its holdings along with achieving multiple milestones and recent updates.

The initiative is a multi-channel approach, including, but not limited to: the redesign of the corporate website (www.Playersnetwork.com), the development of the investor relations portal (https://ir.PlayersNetwork.com), weekly shareholder update videos, monthly webinars and conference calls with the Company's management, active blog with in-house contributors, expanded social media strategy, increased options for content delivery to stakeholders and potential shareholders, in-house Shareholder Communications/Investor Relations department, the retention of a professional Corporate Communications firm, and new branding featuring a corporate logo. The Company will continue to expand its shareholder communications and launch new features each month.

Key features of the new fully responsive, mobile optimized corporate and investor relations websites include a modern design to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with innovative navigation and improved functionality. The enhanced content showcases PNTV's diverse holdings and illustrates the Company's mission and vision for the future.

The investor relations website has an active newsroom including immediate posting of the Company's press releases as they are issued, an active corporate blog featuring industry trends, XBRL data, and automatic posting of SEC filings. Corporate videos include weekly shareholder update videos featuring officers, directors and key personnel.

WeedTV.com, one of PNTV's holdings, is in the process of setting up a new state of the art studio for video production. PNTV will utilize this studio to provide updates to shareholders.

"We have spent the last few months obsessing over revolutionary methods to better communicate with our shareholders and the investment community," says PNTV Director Brett H. Pojunis. "We have established an amazing in-house IR department to organically improve our communications. We will continually add new features to our website and our overall program to better serve our shareholders and potential shareholders. Shareholders can determine what type of content they want, and how and when they want to receive it. We have noticed very few small-cap companies develop such a robust in-house program. Additionally, we are making ourselves available and trying to provide real time information including end of day market updates to our shareholders. Follow and subscribe to our Facebook Page, Player's Network, and you will see us Go Live and provide regular updates to our shareholders."

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc. is a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana. PNTV owns approximately 86% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which has Nevada state issued cultivation and production license(s). The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is a wholly owned subsidiary which is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle.

For more information please visit our corporate website at www.PlayersNetwork.com and our investor relations website at https://ir.PlayersNetwork.com.

