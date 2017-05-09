OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and a leading provider of options education content through The Options Industry Council (OIC), today announced that Robert Bodnar, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, has joined the OIC Roundtable. The OIC Roundtable is the independent governing body of the OIC, and is comprised of representatives from the options exchanges, member brokerage firms, and OCC.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Robert back to the OIC Roundtable. His vast experience and proficiency in the options markets will support OIC's mission to educate investors, financial advisors and the general public about the benefits and risks of exchange-listed options," said Mary Savoie, Executive Director of OIC. "We look forward to his contributions and those of our other roundtable members, as we work to further elevate OIC as the leading provider of unbiased options education content through the promotion of greater awareness and understanding of the value of the listed options markets."

Mr. Bodnar, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, is the Options Product Manager for the Wealth Management Division. He is responsible for providing options strategy and sales ideas to financial advisors for their clients. In addition, Mr. Bodnar authors publications highlighting opportunities in the options and equity markets. He joined the firm in 1984 in the Options Group and started his career at A.E. Ames in Toronto and then Fidelity Investments in Boston before moving to New York. Mr. Bodnar earned a B.A. from the University of Toronto.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

About OIC

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, OIC is an industry resource funded by OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, and the U.S. options exchanges. Its mission is to provide free and unbiased education to investors and financial advisors about the benefits and risks of exchange-listed equity options. Managed by OCC, OIC offers education which includes webinars, podcasts, videos, seminars, self-directed online courses, mobile tools, and live help. OIC's Roundtable is the independent governing body of the Council and is comprised of representatives from the exchanges, member brokerage firms and OCC. For more information on the educational services OIC provides for investors, visit www.OptionsEducation.org.

