SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of FTD Companies, Inc. of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2017 - FTD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Levi & Korsinsky announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased FTD Companies, Inc. ("FTD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTD) securities between March 13, 2015 and March 14, 2017.

The complaint alleges that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FTD's financial statements contained errors relating to the assessment of cross-border indirect taxes; (ii) in turn, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) FTD had overstated the benefits of the Provide acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, FTD's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in FTD, you have until May 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://www.zlk.com/pslra/ftd-companies-inc-ftd?wire=1.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's 26 attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

