The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of BioAmber Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2017 (BIOA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BioAmber Inc. (NYSE: BIOA) who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, BioAmber made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a large customer of BioAmber that was expected to purchase $2.8 million of succinic acid in Q4 2016 experienced a technical problem in its manufacturing facility and postponed the order to 2017; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about BioAmber's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in BioAmber, you have until May 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/bioamber-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

