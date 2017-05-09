Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2021: Driven by an Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing technological advances. The advances in neurosurgical techniques have led hospitals, ASCs, and neurosurgical centers to perform a diverse range of interventional procedures for treating many neurovascular disorders. There have been considerable technological changes in the development of CSF management devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in prevalence of neurological disorders. Approximately 12% of deaths worldwide are caused by neurological disorders. Epilepsy, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, angina, multiple sclerosis, neurological infections, tumors, migraine, and traumatic brain injuries are some of the most prevalent conditions affecting brain. According to the CDC, in February 2016, around 1% of the adult population aged 18 or more were suffering from active epilepsy, a condition where patients report a history of seizure for which they take medication.
Key vendors
- B. Braun
- DePuy Synthes
- Integra LifeSciences
- Medtronic
- Sophysa
Other prominent vendors
- BeckerSmith Medical
- Biometrix
- Dispomedica
- Möller Medical
- Spiegelberg
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Overview: CSF management devices
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Buying criteria
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
PART 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4f48x/global
