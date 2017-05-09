sprite-preloader
09.05.2017
Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2021: Driven by an Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing technological advances. The advances in neurosurgical techniques have led hospitals, ASCs, and neurosurgical centers to perform a diverse range of interventional procedures for treating many neurovascular disorders. There have been considerable technological changes in the development of CSF management devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in prevalence of neurological disorders. Approximately 12% of deaths worldwide are caused by neurological disorders. Epilepsy, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, angina, multiple sclerosis, neurological infections, tumors, migraine, and traumatic brain injuries are some of the most prevalent conditions affecting brain. According to the CDC, in February 2016, around 1% of the adult population aged 18 or more were suffering from active epilepsy, a condition where patients report a history of seizure for which they take medication.

  • B. Braun
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Medtronic
  • Sophysa

  • BeckerSmith Medical
  • Biometrix
  • Dispomedica
  • Möller Medical
  • Spiegelberg

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4f48x/global

