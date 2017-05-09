Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2021: Driven by an Increase in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing technological advances. The advances in neurosurgical techniques have led hospitals, ASCs, and neurosurgical centers to perform a diverse range of interventional procedures for treating many neurovascular disorders. There have been considerable technological changes in the development of CSF management devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in prevalence of neurological disorders. Approximately 12% of deaths worldwide are caused by neurological disorders. Epilepsy, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, angina, multiple sclerosis, neurological infections, tumors, migraine, and traumatic brain injuries are some of the most prevalent conditions affecting brain. According to the CDC, in February 2016, around 1% of the adult population aged 18 or more were suffering from active epilepsy, a condition where patients report a history of seizure for which they take medication.

Key vendors



B. Braun

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Sophysa



Other prominent vendors



BeckerSmith Medical

Biometrix

Dispomedica

Möller Medical

Spiegelberg



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Overview: CSF management devices



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Buying criteria



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4f48x/global

