Join scientists, law enforcement professionals and forensic experts from around the world to learn about the latest developments in forensic DNA research, techniques and processes at the 28th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), October 2-5, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.

WHAT: 28th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) For the past 27 years, ISHI has been witness to new technologies, changing policies and trends in forensics. This year's scientific symposium will cover current issues in forensic DNA analysis including the pros and cons of familial search policy, privacy in the era of big databases, advances in next generation sequencing (NGS) and more. Focused topic workshops held before and after the main symposium sessions provide an opportunity to dig deeper into practical topics. Workshop offerings include: Likelihood Ratio Application Expert Witness Preparation New Tools for Body Fluid Identification Detecting and Resolving Errors in Forensic Testing Mindfulness for Forensic Scientists WHO: Bestselling author, Michael Capuzzo will open ISHI 28 with a keynote describing the inner workings of the Vidocq Society, an exclusive group of the world's foremost forensic investigators who volunteer to work the toughest cold cases. Capuzzo's The Murder Room draws readers into a chilling, darkly humorous, alternate universe as the three founding investigators travel far from their comfortable offices to hunt the ruthless murders of a millionaire's son, a serial killer who carves off faces, and a child killer enjoying fifty years of freedom and dark fantasy. Capuzzo will be joined by a wide range of presenters speaking on topics that range from forensic policy to genetic genealogy and beyond. For a comprehensive list of presenters as they are confirmed, visit http://ishinews.com/speakers/. WHERE: Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike Street Seattle, WA 98101 Partner Hotel: Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101 Located within walking distance from the Washington State Convention Center and steps from Pike Place Market and the Seattle waterfront in the heart of downtown Seattle. https://www.ishinews.com/venue/ WHEN: October 2-5, 2017 WHY: ISHI is the largest conference to focus on DNA analysis for human identification. It attracts more than 900 DNA analysts and forensic scientists from around the world, providing these professionals an opportunity to explore and discuss the latest research, technologies and ethical issues in the field today. WEB: Visit www.ishinews.com for a conference agenda and late-breaking updates.

About Promega

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 20 years. The company's 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

