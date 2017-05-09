

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Rolling Stones Tuesday announced a European tour that will play thirteen shows in twelve different venues across the continent in September and October.



The veteran blues-rockers also unveiled the title of the new tour, Stones - No Filter.



Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood hit the road at the Stadtpark in Hamburg on September 9. Then they head for Munich (Germany), Spielberg (Austria), Zurich (Switzerland), Lucca (Italy) Barcelona (Spain), Amsterdam (Holland), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dusseldorf (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden), Arnhem (Holland) and round up with two shows in Paris. The concerts at the brand new U Arena will be the first to be staged at this venue, the world famous rock band said.



The Rolling Stones will treat their European fans to a set list packed full of classics such as 'Gimme Shelter', 'Paint It Black', 'Jumpin Jack Flash', 'Tumbling Dice' and 'Brown Sugar.' They will also include a couple of unexpected tracks each night, and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs. For all of the European No Filter shows, the Stones will be unveiling a spectacular new production and state of the art stage design.



Mick Jagger said he is 'so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.'



The Rolling Stones concerts in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Arnhem and Paris will be under cover with a roof facility at each stadium.



The European tour follows last year's ground-breaking tour of South America culminating in the historical concert in Havana.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX