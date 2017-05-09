

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailing giant Amazon will reportedly unveil a new Amazon Echo with a 7-inch touchscreen display on Tuesday.



According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, Amazon is due to unveil a new Echo speaker with a screen that will incorporate video calling capabilities that has been in beta testing for 'months.'



The device will also allow users to make internet-based telephone calls. It will start shipping as early as next month and is expected to be priced at $200.



Yesterday, Microsoft unveiled a new smart speaker that is powered by Cortana, and offers similar services like Echo and Google's Home.



Last month, Amazon launched a new Echo device equipped with a camera but without any touch screen called the Look, which retails for $200. The Echo Look is so far only available to consumers via invitation.



