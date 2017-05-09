RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

9 May 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

All resolutions proposed at the meeting, as set out in the Notice of Meeting (a copy of which is available at plc.rightmove.co.uk), were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 19 were passed as Special Resolutions.

The proxy voting figures received in advance of the meeting are shown below:

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld Votes cast as a % of issued capital* 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 73,383,229 99.94 46,040 0.06 3,824 79.39% 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 72,340,405 98.54 1,075,197 1.46 17,491 79.38% 3. Approve the Remuneration Policy 70,332,275 95.83 3,064,143 4.17 36,674 79.36% 4. Declare final dividend 73,432,952 99.99 62 0.01 79 79.40% 5. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors 71,384,991 97.21 2,048,004 2.79 97 79.40% 6. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 72,818,045 99.16 614,636 0.84 411 79.40% 7. To re-elect Scott Forbes 71,483,019 98.34 1,209,559 1.66 740,514 78.60% 8. To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson 73,022,203 99.44 410,353 0.56 537 79.40% 9. To re-elect Robyn Perriss 73,007,693 99.42 424,863 0.58 537 79.40% 10. To re-elect Peter Williams 70,420,321 96.87 2,273,208 3.13 739,564 78.60% 11. To re-elect Ashley Martin 71,508,834 98.37 1,184,695 1.63 739,564 78.60% 12. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard 72,734,961 99.15 621,329 0.85 76,803 79.31% 13. To elect Jacqueline de Rojas 73,068,043 99.50 364,524 0.50 526 79.40% 14. To renew authority to allot shares 73,349,000 99.89 83,358 0.11 735 79.40% 15. Disapply pre-emption rights 73,400,780 99.96 31,804 0.04 509 79.40% 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments 66,724,377 90.87 6,707,341 9.13 1,374 79.40% 17. To renew authority to purchase own shares 72,293,007 98.62 1,014,322 1.38 125,763 79.26% 18. To authorise political donations 71,780,742 98.75 907,248 1.25 745,102 78.59% 19. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings 71,141,670 96.88 2,290,463 3.12 959 79.40% 20. To amend the Rightmove Deferred Bonus Plan 73,117,893 99.57 314,384 0.43 816 79.40% 21. To renew the Rightmove Sharesave Plan 72,588,448 98.85 842,888 1.15 1,757 79.40%

* The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's total issued share capital of 92,487,796 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, as at 5 May 2017. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The issued share capital at 9 May 2016 was 94,707,124 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 2,219,328 are held in treasury.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058