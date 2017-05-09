sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

9 May 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

All resolutions proposed at the meeting, as set out in the Notice of Meeting (a copy of which is available at plc.rightmove.co.uk), were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 19 were passed as Special Resolutions.

The proxy voting figures received in advance of the meeting are shown below:

ResolutionVotes FOR (including discretion) %Votes AGAINST%WithheldVotes cast as a % of issued capital*
1.Receive the Report and Accounts73,383,22999.9446,0400.063,82479.39%
2.Approve the Remuneration Report72,340,40598.541,075,1971.4617,49179.38%
3.Approve the Remuneration Policy70,332,27595.833,064,1434.1736,67479.36%
4.Declare final dividend73,432,95299.99620.017979.40%
5.Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors71,384,99197.212,048,0042.799779.40%
6.Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration72,818,04599.16614,6360.8441179.40%
7.To re-elect Scott Forbes71,483,01998.341,209,5591.66740,51478.60%
8.To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson73,022,20399.44410,3530.5653779.40%
9.To re-elect Robyn Perriss73,007,69399.42424,8630.5853779.40%
10.To re-elect Peter Williams70,420,32196.872,273,2083.13739,56478.60%
11.To re-elect Ashley Martin71,508,83498.371,184,6951.63739,56478.60%
12.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard72,734,96199.15621,3290.8576,80379.31%
13.To elect Jacqueline de Rojas73,068,04399.50364,5240.5052679.40%
14.To renew authority to allot shares73,349,00099.8983,3580.1173579.40%
15.Disapply pre-emption rights73,400,78099.9631,8040.0450979.40%
16.Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments66,724,37790.876,707,3419.131,37479.40%
17.To renew authority to purchase own shares72,293,00798.621,014,3221.38125,76379.26%
18.To authorise political donations71,780,74298.75907,2481.25745,10278.59%
19.Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings71,141,67096.882,290,4633.1295979.40%
20.To amend the Rightmove Deferred Bonus Plan73,117,89399.57314,3840.4381679.40%
21.To renew the Rightmove Sharesave Plan72,588,44898.85842,8881.151,75779.40%

* The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's total issued share capital of 92,487,796 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, as at 5 May 2017. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The issued share capital at 9 May 2016 was 94,707,124 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 2,219,328 are held in treasury.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058


