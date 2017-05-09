RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

9 May 2017
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
All resolutions proposed at the meeting, as set out in the Notice of Meeting (a copy of which is available at plc.rightmove.co.uk), were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 19 were passed as Special Resolutions.
The proxy voting figures received in advance of the meeting are shown below:
|Resolution
|Votes FOR (including discretion)
|%
|Votes AGAINST
|%
|Withheld
|Votes cast as a % of issued capital*
|1.
|Receive the Report and Accounts
|73,383,229
|99.94
|46,040
|0.06
|3,824
|79.39%
|2.
|Approve the Remuneration Report
|72,340,405
|98.54
|1,075,197
|1.46
|17,491
|79.38%
|3.
|Approve the Remuneration Policy
|70,332,275
|95.83
|3,064,143
|4.17
|36,674
|79.36%
|4.
|Declare final dividend
|73,432,952
|99.99
|62
|0.01
|79
|79.40%
|5.
|Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors
|71,384,991
|97.21
|2,048,004
|2.79
|97
|79.40%
|6.
|Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration
|72,818,045
|99.16
|614,636
|0.84
|411
|79.40%
|7.
|To re-elect Scott Forbes
|71,483,019
|98.34
|1,209,559
|1.66
|740,514
|78.60%
|8.
|To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson
|73,022,203
|99.44
|410,353
|0.56
|537
|79.40%
|9.
|To re-elect Robyn Perriss
|73,007,693
|99.42
|424,863
|0.58
|537
|79.40%
|10.
|To re-elect Peter Williams
|70,420,321
|96.87
|2,273,208
|3.13
|739,564
|78.60%
|11.
|To re-elect Ashley Martin
|71,508,834
|98.37
|1,184,695
|1.63
|739,564
|78.60%
|12.
|To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard
|72,734,961
|99.15
|621,329
|0.85
|76,803
|79.31%
|13.
|To elect Jacqueline de Rojas
|73,068,043
|99.50
|364,524
|0.50
|526
|79.40%
|14.
|To renew authority to allot shares
|73,349,000
|99.89
|83,358
|0.11
|735
|79.40%
|15.
|Disapply pre-emption rights
|73,400,780
|99.96
|31,804
|0.04
|509
|79.40%
|16.
|Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments
|66,724,377
|90.87
|6,707,341
|9.13
|1,374
|79.40%
|17.
|To renew authority to purchase own shares
|72,293,007
|98.62
|1,014,322
|1.38
|125,763
|79.26%
|18.
|To authorise political donations
|71,780,742
|98.75
|907,248
|1.25
|745,102
|78.59%
|19.
|Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings
|71,141,670
|96.88
|2,290,463
|3.12
|959
|79.40%
|20.
|To amend the Rightmove Deferred Bonus Plan
|73,117,893
|99.57
|314,384
|0.43
|816
|79.40%
|21.
|To renew the Rightmove Sharesave Plan
|72,588,448
|98.85
|842,888
|1.15
|1,757
|79.40%
* The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's total issued share capital of 92,487,796 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, as at 5 May 2017. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
The issued share capital at 9 May 2016 was 94,707,124 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 2,219,328 are held in treasury.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058