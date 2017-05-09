Research and Markets - Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical & C. R. Bard

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global inferior vena cava (IVC) filter market to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is strategic acquisition of business segments. The most common scenario witnessed in the medical device sector is the acquisition of companies and business segments to facilitate the expansion of the product line. Market giants acquire the business segments of the smaller companies, which helps them with increased sales and higher revenue generation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is MI procedures with improved medical imaging. Medical facilities across the world are shifting toward MI procedures, leading to the expansion of treatment options for PVDs such as DVT. The deposition of fatty acids in the blood vessels of legs and arms can cause blood clots that restrict the normal blood flow. The untreated PVD condition can cause heart attack and stroke, leading to death. Surgeons use angioplasty or insert stents in the blood vessels through small incisions using MI surgeries. Radiologists who use interventional angioplasty to thread catheters or stents to the femoral artery also adopt MI procedures. These procedures help to minimize trauma and pain, and reduces the risks of infection in the blood vessels.
Key vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Cook Medical
- C. R. Bard
Other prominent vendors
- ALN
- B. Braun
- Braile Biomédica
- VENITI
- Argon Medical Devices
- Philips Volcano
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
