INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Signet Jewelers of a Class Action Lawsuit and May 30, 2017 Lead Plaintiff Deadline - SIG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet Jewelers") (NYSE: SIG) between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sa/signet-jewelers-limited-3?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Signet's business and prospects, including that alleged sexual harassment by employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division ("Sterling"), including numerous incidents of sexual assault and rape, which were detailed in approximately 249 declarations signed under penalty of perjury by current and former Sterling employees (the "Declarations"), made it unlikely that Signet would be able to avoid paying a sizable amount of damages in connection with a class action lawsuit filed by Sterling employees.

On February 27, 2017, after the markets closed, The Washington Post published a report that revealed widespread allegations of sexual harassment made in a private arbitration that implicated Sterling's senior managers and executives, including defendant and CEO Mark Light and other Company leaders.

If you suffered a loss in Signet Jewelers, you have until May 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP