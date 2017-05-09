TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The Canadian Labour Congress is partnering with the Ontario Federation of Labour to host a Street Party for a FairFuture in the heart of the Financial District of downtown Toronto.

For Canada's unions, a fair future includes decent work, a $15 minimum wage and the right to join a union, but it also means challenging racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia, while championing equity, social justice, and a green economy.

The rally will start at noon on Thursday, May 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and head east on Front Street. At Simcoe Street, one group will turn north to King and then east to the corner of King West and Bay Streets. The second group will proceed east on Front to Bay, then north on Bay. The two groups will meet at the intersection of King West and Bay Streets for the street party, where the speakers will welcome the crowd to a celebration of the role that Canada's unions play in making Canada a fairer country for all.

This is a child-friendly event with a DJ dance party, popcorn, ice cream, and other festivities.

What: Rally and street party When: 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11 Where: Corner of King Street West and Bay Street, Toronto Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress Rawan Habib, Vice-President, Campaigns and Advocacy - York Federation of Students Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour Bilan Arte, National Chairperson, Canadian Federation of Students

Contacts:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



Shannon Devine

Assistant to the Officers, OFL

416-302-1699

sdevine@ofl.ca



