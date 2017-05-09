OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) today announced it shipped sensor number 2 million in April, and that NEXT has now proven its ability to consistently mass produce fingerprint sensors with industry normal yield figures.

NEXT also announced that it is adding quality hires to its staff as Dan Cronin has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Cronin has more than thirty years of experience in the semiconductor industry, in a career spanning IBM, Motorola, Freescale and NXP, holding senior executive level positions in those companies. His initial focus will be ASIC and module design and delivery.

In addition, NEXT announced that Zehira Dadon-Sitbon has accepted the position as Vice President of Product and Program Management. She has worked in the semiconductor industry for more than thirty years, running complex multi-discipline programs at large companies including Motorola, Philips, Freescale and Synaptics.

NEXT CEO Ritu Favre said, "The recent executive hires prove our ability to attract top semiconductor industry talent. We are now taking a number of steps toward becoming a leading supplier of high-quality large fingerprint sensors. Production is running at high yields, and coupled with our new ASIC we are able to ramp up volumes to meet the increasing demand for our cost efficient large-size fingerprint sensors."

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats, including smartcards, notebooks, time & attendance, usb-sensors, smartcard readers, secure tokens and access control systems and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are Ritu Favre (CEO), Ritu.Favre@NEXTbiometrics.com, Tore Etholm Idsoe (former CEO), Tore.Idsoe@NEXTbiometrics.com and Knut Stalen (CFO), Knut.Stalen@NEXTbiometrics.com.

