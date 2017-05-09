Sandhills East Acquires Italy's Agroserv SRL

NERETO, Italy, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sandhills East has acquired Agroserv SRL, the Italy-based media company behind www.CercoCamion.com. The website, which connects buyers and sellers in the country's commercial trucking industry, will become part of Sandhills' expansive international portfolio of publications and websites serving local and global equipment markets for the construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. In all, the purchase of Agroserv furthers Sandhills' mission to provide buyers and sellers the resources they need to transact equipment, parts, and related services efficiently and cost-effectively.

In addition to its range of media and web marketing services, including hosted websites and SEO/SEM services, Agroserv also provides CercoCamion.com, a leading resource for buyers and sellers in Italy's commercial trucking market. The site features detailed for-sale listings from dealers across the country and beyond. Buyers frequent it when they're in the market for these assets, using detailed information in listings to contact sellers directly. With the acquisition, Sandhills pairs the broad circulation and brand recognition of Truck Paper with CercoCamion to bring buyers the equipment they need and better serve the interests of sellers leveraging these powerful resources.

Sandhills will launch a complementary CercoCamion.com print publication, providing comprehensive, multi-channel exposure that enables sellers to more effectively target buyers. "CercoCamion.com is a powerful and well-known resource for Italy's commercial trucking industry," explains Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed. "Our intention is to build on the established brand by reinforcing its online presence with complementary exposure in a medium that has proven effective in markets all over the world-print."

The soon-to-launch publication will join the ranks of the industry leading titles distributed by Sandhills Publishing and Sandhills East, the circulation of which exceeds five million publications each month. The company will also establish an additional office location in the small town of Nereto, located in the eastern commune of Teramo, Italy.

About Sandhills East

As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Sandhills Publishing has nearly 900 employees and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Its first publication, Machinery Trader, has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites reaching the trucking (Truck Paper), aviation (Controller, Executive Controller, and Charter Hub), technology (Computer Power User and CyberTrend), farm equipment (TractorHouse), auction (AuctionTime), and equipment rental (RentalYard) industries, as well as buyers and sellers in international markets (MarketBook).

Sandhills East was established in 2011 in Manchester, United Kingdom, quickly expanding to include office locations in Peterborough and Essex, United Kingdom; Beaucamps-le-Vieux, France; Madrid, Spain; and Senningerberg, Luxembourg. The company also has offices in Sidney, Nebraska; Scottsdale, Arizona;and Brisbane, Australia.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our broad range of products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications and corresponding websites that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing-we are the cloud.

