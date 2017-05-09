Agricultural Robots Market Report 2017 - Expected to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for agricultural robots at $1.7 billion in 2016 is expected to grow to $27.1 billion by 2023. Agricultural Robots: users harness robots to plow, plant, spray, prune, milk, pick, shear, and harvest. As economies of scale are achieved, markets will grow rapidly.

Agriculture is the second greatest source of employment worldwide, and the least automated of all industries. Agriculture is the largest remaining opportunity for automation. Agriculture has become more mechanized so that many crops are harvested using machinery worldwide. Agricultural continues its declining employment trend as robotics are adopted.

Robots are used for harvesting. High value crops are a target of agricultural robotic development. What could be tastier than a strawberry, perfectly formed, and perfectly ripened? New agricultural robots are able to improve the delivery of consistent quality food, and to implement efficiency in managing food production. Strawberries are a high profit crop.



A new generation of machines has just been born. Strawberry harvesters with the world's most advanced technology to give maximum performance to a farm. Harvesting robots can optimize the productivity of the farming business. Growers can get the best results in a berry farm using automated process. Automated picking collection systems improve labor productivity, give speed and agility to harvest operations.



Employment opportunity will come from human implementation of digitization, building APIs that make digital connections and building algorithms that make sense of digital data collected. There is plenty of work for humans to figure out how to react to alerts generated by digital algorithms.



Companies Mentioned



8Villages

ABB Robotics

Adigo

AeroVironment

Agile Planet

AgRA: RAS Agricultural Robotics and Automation (AgRA)

Agribotix

Agrobot

AquaSpy

Australian Centre for Field Robotics

Autonomous Tractor Corp. (ATC)

Avular B.V

Blue River Technology

Bosch Deepfield Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

CNH Industrial / Fiat / Case IH

cRops

Cyphy Works

DeLaval Sustainable Dairy Farming

Digital Harvest

DJI Innovations

ecoRobotix

Fanuc

FarmBot

Frank Poulsen Engineering

Georgia Tech Agricultural Robots

Google

Harvard Robobee

Harvest Automation

HoneyComb

IBM

iRobot

Jaybridge Robotics

John Deere

Kinze Manufacturing

Kuka

KumoTek

Kyoto University

Lely

Lely Tetrelaval

LemnaTec Phenomics

Millennial Net Japan

Motoman

National Agriculture and Food Research Organization

Ossian Agro Automation / Nano Ganesh

Parrot/senseFly

Precise Path Robotics

Robotic Harvesting

Rowbot

SAGA - Swarm Robotics for Agricultural Applications

Sentera

Shibuya Seiki

Sicily Tractor Harvesting

Spread

Sustainable Harvest

Tetrelaval

Trimble

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

University of California, Davis Vision Robotics

Vision Robotics Wall-Ye V.I.N. Robot

Yamaha

Yaskawa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agricultural Robot Market Description and Market Dynamics



2. Agricultural Robots Market Shares and Market Forecasts



3. Agricultural Robots Product Description



4 Harvest Automation Proprietary Sensor Technology



5 Agricultural Robots Company Description

