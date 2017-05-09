Agricultural Robots Market Report 2017 - Expected to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Agricultural Robots: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023" to their offering.
The market for agricultural robots at $1.7 billion in 2016 is expected to grow to $27.1 billion by 2023. Agricultural Robots: users harness robots to plow, plant, spray, prune, milk, pick, shear, and harvest. As economies of scale are achieved, markets will grow rapidly.
Agriculture is the second greatest source of employment worldwide, and the least automated of all industries. Agriculture is the largest remaining opportunity for automation. Agriculture has become more mechanized so that many crops are harvested using machinery worldwide. Agricultural continues its declining employment trend as robotics are adopted.
Robots are used for harvesting. High value crops are a target of agricultural robotic development. What could be tastier than a strawberry, perfectly formed, and perfectly ripened? New agricultural robots are able to improve the delivery of consistent quality food, and to implement efficiency in managing food production. Strawberries are a high profit crop.
A new generation of machines has just been born. Strawberry harvesters with the world's most advanced technology to give maximum performance to a farm. Harvesting robots can optimize the productivity of the farming business. Growers can get the best results in a berry farm using automated process. Automated picking collection systems improve labor productivity, give speed and agility to harvest operations.
Employment opportunity will come from human implementation of digitization, building APIs that make digital connections and building algorithms that make sense of digital data collected. There is plenty of work for humans to figure out how to react to alerts generated by digital algorithms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Agricultural Robot Market Description and Market Dynamics
2. Agricultural Robots Market Shares and Market Forecasts
3. Agricultural Robots Product Description
4 Harvest Automation Proprietary Sensor Technology
5 Agricultural Robots Company Description
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v74lcn/agricultural
