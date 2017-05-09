SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Financial fitness company Wealth Generators LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview (OTC PINK: INVU), announced during its global webinar on May 2nd, 2017 the launch of its new interactive Forex product, FxOnE.

FxOnE includes live Forex Binary Options Trading Sessions, as well as Forex trade alerts delivered directly to its subscribers on their smartphones. The live trading sessions provide subscribers real-time trading where they can follow along directly with the experts as they identify trade setups and provide commentary to their trade activity!

FxOnE was piloted by Wealth Generators' Mexico market and a hand-selected group of individuals, starting in February 2017. Due to the excellent performance of the FxOnE and exciting nature of the trade information provided, gross monthly revenue in the Mexico market increased by nearly 90% from February to April 2017.

Ryan Smith, CEO, stated, "There is no question the FxOnE has given Mexico a shot in the arm. Even more exciting is the overwhelming response and requests for the product to be made available to all subscribers and additional geographies. We've had over 800 participants in the most recent live trading session with the FxOnE market experts."

Additional announcements made during the webinar include:

"Elevate" Wealth Generators Global Convention at The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 21st - 23rd along with a product-by-product performance review providing the specific performance results for each of Wealth Generators' products.

VP of Sales Operations, Chad Garner, said, "Managing expectations is the key. Our products have been performing really well and our subscribers naturally get excited, however we must reinforce that this is a program for the long term that seeks a series of small gains repeated over time."

A replay of the webinar may be found at the following address:

https://vimeo.com/216063423/a4616440dd

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators provides financial technology, education, and research to individuals to enable them to "Find, Grow, and Keep" their money. We are best described as a financial fitness company providing our customers the tools and information that can improve their financial situation.

Wealth Generators products are distributed through a direct sales model. Our products are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Wealth Generators is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Wealth Generators is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

