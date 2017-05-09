MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ITM) announces that it has released its annual results for 2016 on May 1st. The corporation is happy to have reduced its loss and is well on its way to a break-even point late in 2017.

The Corporation began an aggressive marketing campaign that resulted in going from 250 to more than 10,000 eFlyerMaker users at the end of 2016. The number of users is still growing and has reached more than 12000 users.

The "FREEMIUM" strategy adopted because that is what customers expect in the email marketing environment. The Corporation's conversion rate at 18% is over the average recognized rate in the community.

The cost of adding new clients has not yet reached a break-even point and therefore requires more investment in marketing. However, the market being so huge, new investments are justified in the objective of reaching high revenues.

The size of the email marketing market is counted in billions of dollars throughout the world. It is a growing market. To succeed in this environment, the quality of the product is essential and differentiation features are why customers will select Intema's product over competitive ones. The company's development team excels in this area.

eFlyerMaker is the only email-marketing platform able to provide predictive algorithms that automate the selection and the integration of content in an email campaigns. Plus Intema's team is most attentive to the design possibilities of the tool. This makes eFlyerMaker easier to use and produces email with more aesthetic.

eFlyerMaker was selected twice in 2016 as a top 10 products by specialized software evaluation blogs. It also reached the top twenty lists on Captera, probably one the most difficult position to reach due to the very high qualification standards.

"We will continue to improve our product to ensure that we remain as a top product but also reach even higher ranking on the best products selection lists" said Sebastien Plourde CTO.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc. INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

