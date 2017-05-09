Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Effectively Managing and Leading People" conference to their offering.
Modern organisations currently face many challenges which impact people at all levels. Investing in the improvement of management and leadership skills is an essential way to ensure that the organisation receives a high level of return in the form of productivity and results. Added benefits include a highly motivated workforce who are better equipped to deal with the current demanding climate where change is constant and staff have to do more with less'.
This two-day programme provides you with a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of your skills, whether you are focusing on managing the impact of change or transition, building a high performance team, or developing the trust, enthusiasm and mutual support of your employees.
Who Should Attend:
Established managers who need to enhance their people and team management skills, as well as gain a greater understanding of interpersonal skills
Executives, managers and directors who have not recently been exposed to people management' training and wish to develop and upgrade their competencies and skills in this area
Specialist technical and functional managers who need to achieve a better balance between their technical expertise and their people management capabilities
Agenda:
Day one
Challenges facing organisations and setting the context for people management
Identifying the skills and competencies for managing and motivating people
Assessing your own organisation's culture
Aligning people skills with organisational culture
Understanding empowerment and what it means for you and your people
Understanding your motivational drivers
Structuring and presenting messages in a way that influences other people
Developing self awareness and awareness of others
Day two
Reviewing your own management and leadership style
Identifying the consequences of your leadership style understanding flexible leadership
Learning how to manage your above average and below-average performers
Improving your communication skills
Managing the impact of change and transition
Managing difficult/problem people: the client centred approach process and skills
Learning to be assertive and not aggressive
Identifying the difference between assertive, aggressive and passive behaviour
How to build a high-performance team and develop trust, enthusiasm and mutual support
