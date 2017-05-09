Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Effectively Managing and Leading People" conference to their offering.

Modern organisations currently face many challenges which impact people at all levels. Investing in the improvement of management and leadership skills is an essential way to ensure that the organisation receives a high level of return in the form of productivity and results. Added benefits include a highly motivated workforce who are better equipped to deal with the current demanding climate where change is constant and staff have to do more with less'.

This two-day programme provides you with a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of your skills, whether you are focusing on managing the impact of change or transition, building a high performance team, or developing the trust, enthusiasm and mutual support of your employees.

Who Should Attend:

Established managers who need to enhance their people and team management skills, as well as gain a greater understanding of interpersonal skills

Executives, managers and directors who have not recently been exposed to people management' training and wish to develop and upgrade their competencies and skills in this area

Specialist technical and functional managers who need to achieve a better balance between their technical expertise and their people management capabilities

Agenda:

Day one

Challenges facing organisations and setting the context for people management

Identifying the skills and competencies for managing and motivating people

Assessing your own organisation's culture

Aligning people skills with organisational culture

Understanding empowerment and what it means for you and your people

Understanding your motivational drivers

Structuring and presenting messages in a way that influences other people

Developing self awareness and awareness of others

Day two

Reviewing your own management and leadership style

Identifying the consequences of your leadership style understanding flexible leadership

Learning how to manage your above average and below-average performers

Improving your communication skills

Managing the impact of change and transition

Managing difficult/problem people: the client centred approach process and skills

Learning to be assertive and not aggressive

Identifying the difference between assertive, aggressive and passive behaviour

How to build a high-performance team and develop trust, enthusiasm and mutual support

