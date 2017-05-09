Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference to their offering.

This programme has been specifically designed to improve your ability to increase the impact HR has on the rest of the organisation. It will enable you to action new initiatives and approaches that leverage people power. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.

This programme will equip HR professionals with the vital components necessary to strengthen their operating style and apply a practical client centred approach to their activities. Under the guidance of our expert presenter, who herself was an HR Director for many years, the participants will learn from working together to apply techniques to common HR challenges and benefit from seeing the outcome in a low risk environment.

Who Should Attend:

HR professionals who want to add value to their HR function and be a high performing member of their senior management team, including:

HR business partners

HR managers

HR controllers

