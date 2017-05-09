NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and data management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, today announced its May 2017 Events lineup, which includes speaking engagements at the exclusive 2017 South Central Information Governance Retreat, as well as the Microsoft Cloud User Group Meeting in Birmingham.

What: Microsoft Cloud User Group Meeting Birmingham

When: May 18, 2017, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Priory Meeting Rooms (Birmingham, UK)

Don't Miss: Archive360's Tony Wilkins, Regional Director, EMEA, will present, "Bringing Compliance to Azure Blob Storage." During this presentation, Wilkins will discuss how a native cloud application was built using the Microsoft Azure components to deliver an application wrapper that allows data to be stored and searched in Azure blob storage, while meeting compliance requirements.

Learn More: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/microsoft-cloud-user-group-birmingham-18th-may-2017-tickets-30916892257

What: 2017 South Central Information Governance Retreat

When: May 21-22, 2017

Where: La Cantera Resort & Spa (San Antonio, Texas)

Don't Miss: Bill Tolson, VP of Marketing, to present on defensible deletion.

Learn More: http://thinkingenious.com/eblast/2017/ig-eblast-2017-SCIGR.html

