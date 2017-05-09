$1.79 Bn Fragrance Fixatives Market 2014-2025 By Product (Ambroxide, Galaxolide, Iso E Super, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate) & End-Use (Fine Fragrances, Homecare, Color Cosmetics, Haircare & Skincare) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fragrance Fixatives Market Analysis By Product (Ambroxide, Galaxolide, Iso E Super, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), By End-Use (Fine Fragrances, Homecare, Color Cosmetics, Haircare & Skincare), And Segment Forecasts, 2011 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fragrance fixatives market is projected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2025

Increasing consumption of aroma chemicals and essential oils has contributed to industry growth, especially in emerging economies with rising income levels. Fixatives are used across distinct industries including fine perfumery, skincare, homecare, and haircare. Moreover, the therapeutic effects of scents and rising popularity of customized & celebrity perfumes has positively influenced demand over the last few years.

Technological advancements have fostered new synthetic substitutes for natural, animal-derived fixative compounds, thereby meeting sustainability criteria and environmentalist concerns. The market for innovative, long-lasting scents has also expanded considerably in developing regions, providing ample growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Sclareolide is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2025. It is widely used in fine perfumery, skincare and haircare products to prolong the effect & reduce rapid evaporation. The product has emerged as an inexpensive substitute for ambergris, which originates from the intestines of the endangered sperm whale.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



The fragrance fixatives market volume was nearly 5.60 kilo tons in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2016 to 2025

Iso E Super was the dominant product and accounted for over 30% of volume share in 2015. Increasing demand from end-use segments such as skin & haircare and color cosmetics owing to its odor-prolonging characteristics is anticipated to drive demand.

Fine fragrances were the dominant end-use for these compounds. Several multinational players in the industry are extensively involved in new product development to gain a competitive advantage and extend their global reach.

Skincare is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use with an expected CAGR of 4% in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2025

Europe dominates the regional industry and contributes over 43% to the global revenue

dominates the regional industry and contributes over 43% to the global revenue Rising affluence levels in countries such as India , Vietnam , and Thailand have translated directly into higher spending on luxury perfumes and high-end cosmetics. This has driven industry growth to a large extent in Asia Pacific , with regional CAGR estimated at 4.1% in terms of revenue.

, , and have translated directly into higher spending on luxury perfumes and high-end cosmetics. This has driven industry growth to a large extent in , with regional CAGR estimated at 4.1% in terms of revenue. Major companies operating in the industry are Eastman Chemical Company, Tokos B.V., Lotioncarfter LLC, Paris Fragrances Cosmetics E Supplies, SVP Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Synthodor Company, PFW Aroma Chemicals, and Zaki.

