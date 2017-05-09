Workforce Management Software Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.49% During 2017 to 2021 Says a Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in workforce management software market is surging usage of social media. The widespread use of social media in the human resource management (HRM) industry is increasing business opportunities for the vendors. Job sharing via social media networks is contributing to the growth of the market. The social media boom resulted in companies altering their policies on the Internet usage, sales and marketing, recruitment, and employee retention to include the insights obtained.

According to the workforce management software market report, one driver in market is increased HR software budgets. There is a significant increase in HR spending on technology in organizations of all verticals. It is because the labour market is continuing to grow and companies are shifting their focus toward recruitment, engagement, retention, and employee development. Businesses are finding it hard to recruit, retain, engage, and develop their people. These pressures on HR have forced organizations to invest in talent solutions.

The following companies as the key players in the global workforce management software market: ADP, Ceridian HCM, Kronos, Oracle, SAP, and Ultimate Software. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Ascentis, ATOSS Software, BambooHR, HR Bakery, iCIMS, Infor, JDA Software Group, NICE, PeopleFluent, Performly, Reflexis Systems, The Sage Group, Workday, and Zoho Corporation.

Global Workforce Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global workforce management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

